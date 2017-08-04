MPW
Search
DubaiAnother Fire Rips Though One of the World’s Tallest Residential Tower in Dubai
The Torch Tower Residence block is pictured on fire in Dubai Marina on August 4, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
U.S. Department of EnergyHow the Department of Energy Can Bring Another 40 Years of Innovation
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Energy Department in Washington, D.C.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500NFL Referees Use Microsoft Surface at Hall of Fame Game
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
Key Airline Executives Attend The Global Aviation Festival
EasyJet's Carolyn McCall was one of six female CEOs in the FTSE 100 last year. Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Men Named ‘David’ Outnumbered All of Britain’s Top Women CEOs Last Year

Claire Zillman
7:13 AM ET

A version of this article first appeared in Fortune's World's Most Powerful Women newsletter. Subscribe here.

A report on FTSE 100 CEOs published Thursday underscores the blatant gender imbalance in the number of female versus male CEOs at U.K.'s largest public companies. The report, based on fiscal year 2016, makes a point of mentioning that there were actually more men named David—eight—and men named Steve or Stephen—seven—among the top CEOs than there were female chief executives—six.

It also revealed a pay gap between what those women earned on average, compared to their male counterparts.

According to the report by High Pay Centre and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, there were six female chief executives in the index—Whitbread's Alison Brittain, Kingfisher's Veronique Laury, Imperial Brand's Alison Cooper, Severn Trent's Liv Garfield, Royal Mail's Moya Greene, and EasyJet's Carolyn McCall— in fiscal year 2016, but they earned just 4% of the total pay. (Emma Walmsley became CEO of GlaxoSmithKline after the timeframe of the report.) The 94 male CEOs earned an average salary of £4.7 million last year while women CEOs were paid £2.6 million on average. Of the women, Cooper took home the largest pay check worth £5.5 million.

All told, men on the list—on average—earned 77% more than their female counterparts.

The report's finding comes amid other high-profile equal pay battles at the Financial Times and the BBC, and it clearly illustrates—says report co-author Peter Cheese—a pay disparity at the top.

“Quite rightly this issue of fairness is increasingly being called out and this needs to be addressed at all levels of businesses,” Cheese, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, told the Guardian.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE