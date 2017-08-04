Retail
Search
U.S. Department of EnergyHow the Department of Energy Can Bring Another 40 Years of Innovation
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Energy Department in Washington, D.C.
Fortune 500NFL Referees Use Microsoft Surface at Hall of Fame Game
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PearsonPearson to Cut Another 3,000 Jobs Following Sustained Losses
Pearson CEO John Fallon
An employee fills a coffee order at a Dunkin' Donuts location in Ramsey, N.J.
An employee fills a coffee order at a Dunkin' Donuts location in Ramsey, N.J. Bloomberg via Getty Images
‪Dunkin Donuts‬

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Considering a Name Change

Madeline Farber
8:20 AM ET

Dunkin' Donuts may drop the "donuts" from its name.

As a test, a storefront in Pasadena, Calif. will just be called Dunkin', CBS News reports. The change comes at the request of the coffee chain's parent company Dunkin' Brands, which hopes to test the new name at a few other locations.

While Dunkin' will still sell donuts, it wants to be known first and foremost for its coffee, according to CBS.

"We have been referring to ourselves simply as Dunkin' in our advertising for more than a decade, ever since we introduced our 'America Runs on Dunkin' campaign," a statement from Dunkin' Donuts reads, according to CBS.

The company will officially decide whether or not it will change its name late next year when it starts redesigning its stores.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE