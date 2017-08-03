Real Estate
Search
sugarExclusive: Sugarfina Raises $35 Million to Expand Its Instagramable Candy Empire
BroadsheetThe Broadsheet: August 3rd
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Most Powerful WomenSofia Vergara Wants You to Buy an Underwear Subscription—For a Good Cause
"The Emoji Movie" Special Screening
Mansions

You Can Buy This Historic Home for $10 — But There’s a Catch

Madeline Farber
8:10 AM ET

You can buy an historic Montclair, N.J., mansion for just $10 — but only if you agree to move it off the property.

The mansion, which is estimated to be worth about $1.3 million, sits on a property that was recently purchased by the BNE Real Estate Group, which plans to build eight new houses on the land. But because of the home's historic background — it was built in 1906 by the famed architect Dudley S. Van Antwerp, and was home to Aubrey Lewis, the first African-American to be captain of a sports team at Notre Dame and one of the first black FBI agents — it cannot be torn down.

As a result, the real estate group has struck a deal with the Montclair Historic Preservation Commission to keep the house standing — just elsewhere, CBS New York reports.

That means that whomever buys the home needs to move the six-bedroom, 3,900 square-foot house.

“All I can say is it’s a very expensive proposition,” Laurena White of Sotheby’s International Realty first told CBS New York.

According to White, moving the home could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“In addition to moving it the cost of any kind of repairs and renovation required that it be done to historic guidelines,” White said. “That tends to be real expensive.”

To help with the costs of moving the home, the seller plans to contribute $10,000 toward the move.

The contract must be executed on or before Aug. 31, according to CBS New York.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE