You Can Buy This Historic Home for $10 — But There’s a Catch

You can buy an historic Montclair, N.J., mansion for just $10 — but only if you agree to move it off the property.

The mansion , which is estimated to be worth about $1.3 million, sits on a property that was recently purchased by the BNE Real Estate Group, which plans to build eight new houses on the land. But because of the home's historic background — it was built in 1906 by the famed architect Dudley S. Van Antwerp, and was home to Aubrey Lewis, the first African-American to be captain of a sports team at Notre Dame and one of the first black FBI agents — it cannot be torn down.

As a result, the real estate group has struck a deal with the Montclair Historic Preservation Commission to keep the house standing — just elsewhere, CBS New York reports.

That means that whomever buys the home needs to move the six-bedroom, 3,900 square-foot house.

Buy This Historic New Jersey Home For $10 (But There’s A Catch) https://t.co/6EXpeiPva4 pic.twitter.com/dAHbMDjpdK - Patch (@PatchTweet) July 31, 2017

“All I can say is it’s a very expensive proposition,” Laurena White of Sotheby’s International Realty first told CBS New York.

According to White, moving the home could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“In addition to moving it the cost of any kind of repairs and renovation required that it be done to historic guidelines,” White said. “That tends to be real expensive.”

To help with the costs of moving the home, the seller plans to contribute $10,000 toward the move.

The contract must be executed on or before Aug. 31, according to CBS New York.