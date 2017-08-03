Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Fortune 500Activision Blizzard’s Revenue and Profit Forecasts Surge Due to ‘Overwatch’
Crowd waits for video presentation at the Activision booth during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles
CoinbaseCoinbase to Let Users Withdraw Bitcoin Cash After Outcry
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Will Smith, Miley Cyrus, and Trevor Noah to Sing in Apple’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’
drug development

The FDA Just Approved the First Drug That Can Treat All Hepatitis C Strains in Just 8 Weeks

Sy Mukherjee
6:27 PM ET

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first-ever drug that can treat all six major strains of hepatitis C (or HCV) in just eight weeks on Thursday.

The approval of AbbVie's Mavyret is bad news for competitors like biotech giant Gilead, whose hep C treatments are an integral part of its product portfolio. Gilead stock dropped 2% in Thursday trading while AbbVie shares gained modestly.

Gilead actually has its own "pan-genotype" hepatitis C medicine, Epclusa, which was approved last summer. That's in addition to the drug maker's blockbuster medications Sovaldi and Harvoni, which elicited major controversy over their steep prices despite their milestone statuses as the first true HCV cures to hit the market. (Sovaldi is one part of the drug combination that comprises Epclusa.)

Related

Ice CreamHalo Top Says Its Ice Cream Is Healthy — Nutritionists Aren’t Buying It
Ice Cream
Halo Top Says Its Ice Cream Is Healthy — Nutritionists Aren’t Buying It

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

But a growing field of competitors ranging from AbbVie (abbv) to Merck (mrk) have put the squeeze on Gilead's (gild) dominance in the hepatitis C space.

Some of these companies have managed to undercut Gilead on price; others, like AbbVie with its new approval, have come through with an advantage on dosing. Epclusa requires 12 weeks of treatment compared to Mavyret's eight. The latter therapy can also provide a new option for patients struggling with the most prevalent hep C form in America, according to the FDA.

"This approval provides a shorter treatment duration for many patients, and also a treatment option for certain patients with genotype 1 infection, the most common HCV genotype in the United States, who were not successfully treated with other direct-acting antiviral treatments in the past," the FDA's Dr. Edward Cox in a statement Thursday.

Gilead claimed an unexpected victory in its most recent earnings report from a bump in its hepatitis C franchise. But, at the time, analysts warned that continued competition in both hepatitis C and HIV treatments—the two major Gilead mainstays—would continue to dog the firm going forward.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE