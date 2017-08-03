Data Sheet—Thursday, August 3, 2017

NEWSWORTHY

Back of the line . On the heels of the release of the first Model 3 cars to hit the road, Tesla reported its second quarter sales more than doubled from last year to $2.8 billion and its adjusted net loss shrunk to $1.33 per share. Both figures were better than Wall Street expected. But the even better news for investors may have been the disclosure that since the Model 3 event, preorders for the cheapest Tesla yet have jumped to 1,800 a day, with a net 455,000 already in hand. Customers who make reservations now face a wait of 12 to 18 months. Tesla shares are up 6% in morning trading.

Munchies on delay . Recent hacker attacks are cutting into business and companies are paying a price. Oreo cookie maker Mondelez reported a 5% drop in quarterly sales on Wednesday and blamed shipping and invoicing delays caused by the attack of the malware program NotPetya . Merck, FedEx, and shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk have also reported disruptions caused by the program.

Get smarter . Sales of basic fitness trackers are still sliding. Garmin said sales of its simple wearables dropped 15% last quarter and Fitbit, which doesn't sell a more advanced smartwatch yet, saw its sales plunge 40%. But Garmin's watches, led by the Fenix 5 series, helped boost sales of its "outdoor" unit 46%. Fitbit CEO James Park tells Fortune he's readying a watch for the holiday shopping season based on the failed Pebble platform that he bought last year. "There's a lot of attributes to it that differentiate us from the competition out there," Park says.

Moving in the right direction . Facebook's diversity update showed mild improvements across the organization, but a major jump in one area: female new graduate hires in engineering. This year's new hires are 27% female—impressive considering the fact that only 18% of computer science majors in the U.S. are women. "What you see in our numbers is a multi-year investment starting to pay off,"Lori Goler, Facebook's vice president of people, told Fortune . "You're not seeing a bunch of women we’ve just met for the first time."

Leaking like a sieve . All the details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are out thanks to phone mega-leaker Evan Blass. Looking much like the Galaxy 8 phone but with a slightly larger 6.3-inch edge-to-edge screen, the Note 8 will have two rear cameras, 64 GB of storage plus a MicroSD card slot and be capable of connecting to 4G LTE networks at up to 1 Gigabit per second speeds. There was also a video leak to Marques Brownlee of professional camera maker RED's upcoming first phone, the Hydrogen. It will start at $1,200 and have really, really great photography features.

What's good for the goose . Shortly after Apple was required to pull VPN apps from its Chinese app store, a similar policy hit Amazon's cloud unit operating there. AWS's Chinese partner, Beijing Sinnet Technology, is telling customers they must delete programs that circumvent the Great Firewall of China.

Working for a living . Back in this country, Amazon is looking for more workers and workers are lining up. Hundreds showed up at a job fair an Amazon warehouse in Fall River, Mass., and 30 were hired on the spot in the first two hours. Local recruiter Jason Roberts tells USA Today that Amazon is "insatiable when it comes to filling jobs at warehouses."