Tech
Search
RetailUniqlo to Sell Clothing Via Vending Machines
Fast Retailing Co. Opens First German Uniqlo Store
AppleWhy Apple’s iPhone in China Points to a Bigger Decline for Hong Kong’s Trade Market
Apple flagship store in Shanghai, China.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CookiesWhere to Get Free Chocolate Chip Cookies This Friday
The New York Pops Present "Jim Henson's Musical World" - Show
Garmin

Garmin Tops Wall Street Estimates, Fueled by Outdoor Gadget Sales

Reuters
10:15 AM ET

Garmin (grmn), a maker of GPS-based gadgets, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as robust sales of its outdoor products more than offset tepid demand for its fitness and automobile devices.

Shares of the company rose 6.6% to $53.29 in premarket trading.

Net sales in Garmin's outdoor business, surged 46.3% to a record $194.8 million in the second quarter July 1 and marked the seventh straight quarterly increase. The business includes products such as pet trackers and the Fenix and Approach series of sports watches.

Switzerland-based Garmin also raised its annual revenue forecast to $3.04 billion from $3.02 billion.

However, sales in Garmin's auto products business, its biggest, dipped 15.2% to $208.5 million.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Demand in the auto business has been declining for years amid a slowdown in the personal navigation devices market.

Sales from Garmin's fitness device business also fell about 15% amid stiff competition from makers of smartwatches and wearable health trackers such as Fitbit (fit) and Apple (aapl).

Net income attributable to Garmin rose to $171 million, or 91 cents per share in the second quarter, from $161.1 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

On a pro-forma basis, the company earned 88 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 81 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose slightly to $816.9 million. Analysts had expected $807.7 million.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE