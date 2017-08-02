Garmin Tops Wall Street Estimates, Fueled by Outdoor Gadget Sales

Garmin ( grmn ) , a maker of GPS-based gadgets, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as robust sales of its outdoor products more than offset tepid demand for its fitness and automobile devices.

Shares of the company rose 6.6% to $53.29 in premarket trading.

Net sales in Garmin's outdoor business, surged 46.3% to a record $194.8 million in the second quarter July 1 and marked the seventh straight quarterly increase. The business includes products such as pet trackers and the Fenix and Approach series of sports watches.

Switzerland-based Garmin also raised its annual revenue forecast to $3.04 billion from $3.02 billion.

However, sales in Garmin's auto products business, its biggest, dipped 15.2% to $208.5 million.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Demand in the auto business has been declining for years amid a slowdown in the personal navigation devices market.

Sales from Garmin's fitness device business also fell about 15% amid stiff competition from makers of smartwatches and wearable health trackers such as Fitbit ( fit ) and Apple ( aapl ) .

Net income attributable to Garmin rose to $171 million, or 91 cents per share in the second quarter, from $161.1 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

On a pro-forma basis, the company earned 88 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 81 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose slightly to $816.9 million. Analysts had expected $807.7 million.