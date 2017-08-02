Entertainment
Star Wars

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Will Give Carrie Fisher an ‘Amazing’ Send-Off

Chris Morris
9:49 AM ET

Plot details about Star Wars: The Last Jedi are still being guarded closer than many state secrets, but one of the film's stars assures fans that Princess/General Leia's final appearance will be a memorable one.

John Boyega, who plays stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn in the new trilogy, says Carrie Fisher would be happy with how the film handles the swan song of her most famous character.

"We really enjoyed each other's company," Boyega told ABC. "I was in Nigeria when we found out [about her death]. It was a strange, strange feeling. I felt like everyone in the cast went silent for a bit after that ... [But] this movie, it sends her off in an amazing, amazing way."

Boyega hinted that he and Fisher shared "many" scenes in The Last Jedi.

Star Wars, of course, has been a big part of Disney's (dis) recent success. Share prices for the company have more than doubled since it acquired LucasArts for $4 billion in 2012. Star Wars: The Force Awakens took in over $2 billion at the box office and last year's stand-alone film Rogue One earned another $1 billion. Sales of Star Wars merchandise, meanwhile, have brought in $700 million in annual sales in both 2015 and 2016.

Fisher, 60, died last December after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She'll make her final appearance as Leia Organa-Solo when The Last Jedi hits theaters on Dec. 15.

