Tech
Search
CEO DailyCEO Daily: Wednesday, 2nd August
hyperloopHyperloop One Completed Phase 2 Testing With Record Speed and Distance Traveled
US-TRANSPORT-HYPERLOOP
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
UnileverUnilever’s Latest Investment Targets New Route into Homes
2087652
Drones

Snap is Reportedly Continuing its Hardware Expansion with a Selfie Drone

Natasha Bach
8:27 AM ET

The parent company of Snapchat has reportedly entered talks to buy Zero Zero Robotics, the creator of the Hover Camera Passport Drone.

Read: Snapchat’s Stock Just Suffered a Big Setback

According to The Information, the drone manufacturer approached Snap to seek funding. The company’s best known product, the Hover Camera Passport Drone, is billed as an ultra lightweight ‘selfie drone’, designed to track your face and follow you. The product is currently exclusively available through Apple at its retail stores and online. If Snap buys Zero Zero, this deal would likely end.

While the purchase price has not been made public, a source told TechCrunch that the deal would cost between $150 million-$200 million. Neither Snap nor Zero Zero have commented on the reports.

Read: How Snapchat’s IPO Became One of Wall Street’s Biggest Flops

This news follows reports that Snap acquired drone maker Ctrl Me Robotics earlier this year, after attempting to build a drone of its own. The acquisition of Zero Zero would serve as another step in Snap’s expansion into hardware, following its Snap Spectacles.

The news broke on the day that Snap Inc's shares hit a new record low of $13.10. They're now down 23% from the price at the company's blockbuster IPO in March.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE