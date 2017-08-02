Retail
Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut
Courtesy of Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme

For Krispy Kreme, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut Tastes Like Money

John Patrick Pullen
Aug 02, 2017

Take a detour to the doughnut shop on your way to work Friday, because Krispy Kreme is finally selling its Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut in the U.S.

Combining two mouth-watering American brands into one baked good, the new doughnut comes dipped in chocolate, topped with peanut butter drizzle and mini Reese’s Peanut Butter chips, and filled with a Reese’s peanut butter cream filling. The doughnut will only be available for a limited time—it's unclear exactly how long—at participating locations.

“In partnering with The Hershey Company, we’re satisfying an intense desire that Krispy Kreme and Reese’s fans never knew they had,” Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, said about the sweet treat.

But that's exactly so, say doughnut fans hungry for fresh flavors. Krispy Kreme premiered the Reese's doughnut last year in Australia and the U.K., teasing American customers with what could be. In the meantime, the company teamed up with other brands on coffee-partnering confectionaries like a pair of "OMGhirardelli" chocolate doughnuts, a movie tied-in Power Rangers treat, and a Nutella-dipped cocoa ring.

The product partnerships have brought fresh, new products to Krispy Kreme, a popular shop, but a beleaguered brand. Founded in 1937, the company went public in 2000 with grand plans to compete with Dunkin Donuts (dnkn) and Starbucks (sbux). Those ambitions were throttled by subpar results.

In May 2016, Krispy Kreme was acquired for $1.35 billion by JAB Beech, which also bought Panera Bread in April 2017. Krispy Kreme sales grew 6% last year, and the company reported more than $500 million in revenue.

Follow FORTUNE