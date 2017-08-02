Tech
Search
RetailUniqlo to Sell Clothing Via Vending Machines
Fast Retailing Co. Opens First German Uniqlo Store
AppleWhy Apple’s iPhone in China Points to a Bigger Decline for Hong Kong’s Trade Market
Apple flagship store in Shanghai, China.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CookiesWhere to Get Free Chocolate Chip Cookies This Friday
The New York Pops Present "Jim Henson's Musical World" - Show
Fortune 500

The Popularity of Instagram Stories Presents a Dire Challenge for Snapchat

Rachel King
10:59 AM ET

It only took a year, but Instagram Stories has never been more of a problem for Snapchat than it is now as the Facebook subsidiary reveals new user stats for the first time.

The feature—in which users can share "moments" from the day through video and photos before they disappear 24 hours later—is proving to be a boon for the the app's engagement numbers overall with younger users and business alike.

According to Instagram on Wednesday, users under the age of 25 spend more than 32 minutes a day on Instagram, on average. Those age 25 and older spend more than 24 minutes a day.

As for brands, more than 50% of businesses on Instagram produced an Instagram Story in the last month, while one in five organic stories from businesses generated a direct message from a follower. (Social worker bees seem to be fond of the app as well as Instagram noted "#WORK" was the second most popular hashtag, right between "#GOODMORNING" and "#GOODNIGHT.")

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

By comparison, Snap (snap) said in its first earnings report ever in May that its users spent an average of 30 minutes per day on the ephemeral messaging app in the first quarter. Snap also noted at the time that it sees more than 3 billion "snaps" uploaded on a daily basis.

Instagram also reiterated on Wednesday that the app overall (thus, not just Stories) has more than 250 million daily active users (a figure revealed in June), but didn't provide a more specific figure than that yet. As of May, Snap reported it had 166 million users for its overall app.

Instagram and its parent company Facebook alike have been criticized for more than a year for repeatedly copying new features on Snapchat across both of the social networks. However, in look, feel, and apparently engagement, arguably nothing has presented such an immediate (and growing) challenge for the future of Snapchat as Instagram Stories.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE