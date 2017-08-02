Retail
Where to Get Free Chocolate Chip Cookies This Friday

Chris Morris
11:11 AM ET

Which came first: Morgan Freeman or the chocolate chip cookie?

The answer is actually Freeman. The actor was born in 1937, one year before chef Ruth Graves Wakefield, co-owner of the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Mass., published the first recipe for the iconic sweet in her Tried and True cookbook. That recipe, of course, has gone on to become a national favorite. This Friday, Aug. 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, a day of celebrating the dessert (or, on some of our weaker days, breakfast) and that means free cookies for anyone who wants them.

Deals aren't as plentiful as you might expect for a holiday of this sort, but if you're too busy to whip up a homemade batch, we've found a few places that will be happy to nurture your sweet tooth.

DoubleTree Hotel: This hotel chain is famous for offering guests a free chocolate chip cookie at bedtime, but on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, they're offering them to everyone. Just walk into any DoubleTree in the U.S. and you can grab a free cookie—with or without a reservation.

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip: Walk up to any participating location of the national dessert cafes on Friday and they'll hand over a free chocolate chip cookie. There are more than 160 Cafe by Chip stores scattered around the world and roughly 90 here in the U.S.

Houlihan's: Buy either a lunch or dinner at the restaurant chain on Aug. 4 and you'll get a free chocolate chip cookie for dessert.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Sign up for the company's Premier Rewards program and you'll get a coupon for a free Pizooki, a hot out of the oven cookie topped with vanilla bean ice cream.

Follow FORTUNE