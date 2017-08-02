Careers
Search
RetailYoox Net-a-Porter Earnings Beat Estimates Thanks to Smartphones
Mr Porter Fifth Birthday Celebration
BRRRM BRRRMFord’s New Mustang GT Is So Loud They Added a Mute Button
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FinanceJPMorgan Didn’t Tell Investors About Billing Problems, Lawsuit Says
JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co. Bank Branch Ahead of Earnings Figures
On Leading

Meet the First Outsider to Hold the Target CEO Position

Susie Gharib
2:09 PM ET

Brian Cornell has been trying to reinvigorate Target ever since he was tapped three years ago to be CEO. He was the first outsider hired for the top job in the company’s 115-year history.

First he had to rebuild trust in the aftermath of a serious credit card breach in 2013 that impacted personal information of more than 70 million Target customers. Now he’s trying to boost sluggish sales and increase traffic at the retailer’s stores. He’s been investing in new technology like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics. He’s also committed $7 billion to refurbish Target’s 1,800 stores and revamp digital operations. He’s confident that over the next three years he will turn things around. But success, he says, will be less about the money or the new innovations. He’s counting on Target’s workforce of 323,000 people.

“One of the lessons I’ve learned over the years, it’s easy to design a strategy, but it all comes down to execution and outcomes”, says Cornell. “And ultimately the plans have to be owned by the team. It always comes down to people.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE