With Scaramucci Out, Trump Staffers Now Only Have 58 Years at Goldman Sachs Between Them

The latest businessman to join the Trump administration left just 10 days after joining. But there are plenty of other private sector veterans still in D.C. To wit: High-ranking government officials have collectively spent 58 years working at Goldman Sachs in various capacities. That tally fell from 65 years on Monday, after the ouster of Anthony Scaramucci—bringing the number of top staffers who once badged in at the Wall Street powerhouse back down to four. Here, a finance industry-watcher's handy guide to the highest level Goldman alums.

Gary Cohn

Gary Cohn, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, arrives to a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg via Getty Images

The former president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs since 2006, Cohn was tapped by Trump in December 2016 to lead the White House National Economic Council. Cohn was recruited by Goldman in 1990 and served as its head of commodities, head of fixed income, currencies, and commodities in 2002. He went on to serve as the bank's co-head of equities in 2003 and was promoted to co-head of global securities businesses in 2004. Cohn is a registered Democrat. Years at Goldman: 26

Dina Powell

In this photo taken April 5, 2017, White House Senior Counselor for Economic Initiatives Dina Powell, followed by Ivanka Trump, leave the news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Andrew Harnik—AP

Powell is currently the U.S. deputy national security advisor for strategy, and senior counselor to the president for economic initiatives. She worked in government during the George W. Bush years before starting her career at Goldman Sachs in 2007 as managing director. She was the also the global head of the office of corporate engagement, a partner, and headed up philanthropic efforts at the firm, which has given away well over a billion dollars over the last 10 years. Powell spent a decade at Goldman before returning to the Beltway. Years at Goldman: 10

Steven Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin prepares to testify before a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Rayburn Building on the international financial system on July 27, 2017. Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images

Now the secretary of the Treasury, Mnuchin worked at Goldman Sachs for a total of 17 years. After graduating Yale in 1985, he went on to work at Goldman eventually become its chief information officer. Mnuchin has also had a turn as a Hollywood producer, with credits including Suicide Squad, Avatar, and Mad Max: Fury Road . In 2016, Mnuchin joined Trump's campaign as its national finance chairman. Years at Goldman: 17

Steve Bannon

Senior Counselor to the President Steve Bannon leaves the Rose Garden after President Donald Trump announces his decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement at the White House June 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

Bannon was appointed White House chief strategist in August 2016. Before joining the Trump's presidential bid, he was the executive chair at Breitbart News. Early in his career, Bannon served in the U.S. Navy, then moving on to work in investment banking at Goldman Sachs in 1985. Bannon left Goldman with the title of vice president. Years at Goldman: 5

Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci, named Donald Trump's new White House communications director speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC on July 21, 2017. Jim Watson—AFP/Getty Images

The most recent White House recruit (and departure) from the finance world, Scaramucci began his career at Goldman Sachs after law school. Shortly thereafter, he was fired with an $11,000 severance check—admitting that he was "terrible" at the job. Not long after, he was rehired by the bank in its sales division and went on to become president of wealth management. He left Goldman in 1996 and in 2005 founded hedge fund SkyBridge Capital. He also started the famous annual Las Vegas hedge fund conference, SALT. He lasted just 10 days in the White House. Years at Goldman: 7