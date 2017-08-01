The latest businessman to join the Trump administration left just 10 days after joining. But there are plenty of other private sector veterans still in D.C. To wit: High-ranking government officials have collectively spent 58 years working at Goldman Sachs in various capacities. That tally fell from 65 years on Monday, after the ouster of Anthony Scaramucci—bringing the number of top staffers who once badged in at the Wall Street powerhouse back down to four. Here, a finance industry-watcher's handy guide to the highest level Goldman alums.
Gary Cohn
The former president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs since 2006, Cohn was tapped by Trump in December 2016 to lead the White House National Economic Council. Cohn was recruited by Goldman in 1990 and served as its head of commodities, head of fixed income, currencies, and commodities in 2002. He went on to serve as the bank's co-head of equities in 2003 and was promoted to co-head of global securities businesses in 2004. Cohn is a registered Democrat. Years at Goldman: 26
Dina Powell
Powell is currently the U.S. deputy national security advisor for strategy, and senior counselor to the president for economic initiatives. She worked in government during the George W. Bush years before starting her career at Goldman Sachs in 2007 as managing director. She was the also the global head of the office of corporate engagement, a partner, and headed up philanthropic efforts at the firm, which has given away well over a billion dollars over the last 10 years. Powell spent a decade at Goldman before returning to the Beltway. Years at Goldman: 10
Steven Mnuchin
Now the secretary of the Treasury, Mnuchin worked at Goldman Sachs for a total of 17 years. After graduating Yale in 1985, he went on to work at Goldman eventually become its chief information officer. Mnuchin has also had a turn as a Hollywood producer, with credits including Suicide Squad, Avatar, and Mad Max: Fury Road. In 2016, Mnuchin joined Trump's campaign as its national finance chairman. Years at Goldman: 17
Steve Bannon
Bannon was appointed White House chief strategist in August 2016. Before joining the Trump's presidential bid, he was the executive chair at Breitbart News. Early in his career, Bannon served in the U.S. Navy, then moving on to work in investment banking at Goldman Sachs in 1985. Bannon left Goldman with the title of vice president. Years at Goldman: 5
Anthony Scaramucci
The most recent White House recruit (and departure) from the finance world, Scaramucci began his career at Goldman Sachs after law school. Shortly thereafter, he was fired with an $11,000 severance check—admitting that he was "terrible" at the job. Not long after, he was rehired by the bank in its sales division and went on to become president of wealth management. He left Goldman in 1996 and in 2005 founded hedge fund SkyBridge Capital. He also started the famous annual Las Vegas hedge fund conference, SALT. He lasted just 10 days in the White House. Years at Goldman: 7