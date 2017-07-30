Finance
Search
VenezuelaU.S. Mulls Sanctions on Venezuela’s Oil Sector in Response to Election
VENEZUELA-CRISIS-CONSTITUENT-ASSEMBLY-PROTEST
North KoreaU.S. Says It’s Time for China to Act on North Korea
South Korea Reacts After North Korea Launches Another Test Missile
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
RussiaPutin Just Banished 755 U.S. Officials in Russia, But Hopes Retaliation Stops There
HUNGARY-RUSSIA-DIPLOMACY
Telecommunications

Charter Communications Says It Has ‘No Interest’ in Buying Sprint

Reuters
Jul 30, 2017

Charter Communications (chtr) is not interested in Sprint's proposal to be acquired by Charter, a company spokesman said.

Sprint proposed a merger with Charter as the wireless carrier seeks an alternative to a deal with T-Mobile US Inc that has so far not come to fruition, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Japan's SoftBank Group (sftby), which controls Sprint, proposed a complex transaction that would create a new company and be controlled by SoftBank, the sources said.

"We understand why a deal is attractive for Softbank, but Charter has no interest in acquiring Sprint," the spokesman said in an email to Reuters on Sunday.

Charter has a good mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) relationship with Verizon Communications Inc and intends to launch wireless services to cable customers next year, the spokesman added.

MVNOs do not own networks, and instead rent capacity from established operators to sell on to their customers, usually at low prices due to their small overheads, with cheap distribution through the internet or convenience stores.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE