Twitter Illustrations Ahead Of Earnings Release
The Twitter logo is seen behind a smartphone displaying the company's mobile application in this photograph taken in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016.  Michael Nagle—Bloomberg Bloomberg/Getty Images
Twitter

Twitter Is Developing a Subscription Plan That Promotes Your Tweets Automatically

Aric Jenkins
5:18 PM ET

Twitter is testing a subscription plan that automatically promotes tweets in order reach to more users and grow follower bases, as the struggling company looks to increase advertising revenue after a decline in recent quarters.

The "private beta program" is available for $99 a month — with the first month free — and promotes subscribers' tweets into the timelines of people who are not already following.

While it's already possible for users to pay for tweet promotion to outside audiences, Twitter's subscription is designed for people or small businesses who don't have the skill or bandwidth to run their own marketing or advertising campaigns. The service is not intended for big brands.

"We’ve developed a way for you to grow your following and have your Tweets reach more people without creating ads or managing campaigns," a page on Twitter's business site reads.

The page allows interested parties to sign up for the service, which additionally includes a biweekly report that charts follower and engagement growth. Some users were sent personal invitations, as well.

The move comes as Twitter announced earlier this week in its quarterly earnings report that advertising revenue fell by 8% year over year.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
