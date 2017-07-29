Travel
Travel

This Is the Most Expensive Beach Destination in the U.S.

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:28 AM ET

A new study found that Montauk is the most most expensive beach destination in the United States.

The study from cheaphotels.com looked at the minimum price people will have to pay for an overnight stay in the cheapest available double room during the month of August.

Montauk came in at the highest with an average nightly rate of $312 for its least expensive double room.

Nantucket, Ma., Cannon Beach, Ore., Santa Monica, Ca., and Kennebunkport, Me., rounded out the top five most expensive beach destinations. Nantucket's average nightly rate for its cheapest double room was $285, compared to Kennebunkport's $246.

The study also noted that it did not factor in any hotels or inns with less than a two-star rating or any spots that weren't located near the beach. Only prices from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 for destinations with at least 10 hotels were considered.

Rates were established in mid-July based on research conducted on the hotel comparison website Kayak, according to the study.

