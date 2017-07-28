Term Sheet

CRYPTO WEEK CONTINUES

It's Jen Wieczner again, so keep the tips and feedback coming to jen.wieczner@fortune.com or on Twitter @jenwieczner.

But first!

MOOCHING OUT

As I was heading out to a blockchain panel discussion last night (more on that later), the New Yorker published an expletive-ridden and almost too-outrageous-to-be-true interview with Anthony Scaramucci , the new White House communications director. I say almost too outrageous to be true because I’ve spoken with Scaramucci on several occasions. And Ryan Lizza’s interview is 100% pure Mooch—from referring to himself in the third person (“The swamp will not defeat him”); to his passionate, unfiltered “I’m from Long Island” candor; to his snarky impressions of others’ voices (impersonating Priebus: “ Let me leak the f-ing thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months”).

Scaramucci had cold-called Lizza to demand who told the journalist about the Skybridge Capital founder’s dinner with the President. This reminded me of a time the Mooch had called me to talk about another dinner, one he had with the hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen at last year. This conversation ultimately became the lead to my recent magazine profile of Cohen and his hedge fund comeback.

But a few things never made it into the story, including how the conversation began. It was Oct. 11, and at the time, uproar over the just-leaked Billy Bush tapes (featuring Trump’s “grab them by the p-ssy” comments) was at a fever pitch. Scaramucci called me, and here’s the first thing he said when I picked up the phone: “Hey Jen, tell me something—you think those ‘Make America Horny Hats’ are going to sell?”

I was so taken aback I didn’t immediately get the joke. “I just thought it was funny,” Scaramucci explained, “After another day where my guy is falling apart.”

By “my guy,” of course, he meant Donald Trump. Back then, even Scaramucci wasn’t taking his candidate’s candidacy entirely seriously. At his holiday party a couple of months later, I asked him about this, and whether he’d always wanted to go into politics.

“You know, I never thought about it before,” he said. “I’ve always been an entrepreneur. But you never know what’s going to happen to you in life. Let me ask you: Did you think Trump was going to win?” Read more here.

B-A-N-A-N-A-S

Cryptocurrency ICOs (initial coin offerings, also called token launches) have now raised nearly 4x as much money as bitcoin companies raised in venture capital dollars so far this year. That’s according to PitchBook, which tallied up the latest numbers: ICOs have raised almost $1.3 billion in 2017 so far, while only about $358 million in traditional VC money went to blockchain startups over the same period.

This is all the more incredible when you consider that last quarter was the best quarter for blockchain and bitcoin VC funding on record, more than doubling the amount raised in the first quarter and up 89% year over year, according to CBInsights.

Now, a fundraising method that you likely had never heard of until a few months ago is on track this year to exceed all prior VC investment in blockchain, which has totaled a cumulative $1.7 billion over the past eight years, PitchBook says.

Just in case that didn’t convince you of how completely bananas ICOs have become, it’s hard to ignore when even people doing their own ICOs talk about how bananas it is.

For example, I attended a panel discussion hosted by BlockchainDriven Thursday night, where Morgan Hill, an investor at Attis Capital, announced that he was launching a new cryptocurrency hedge fund called AxionV in August. But unlike the crypto hedge fund startup I told you about on Wednesday , MetaStable, which received funding from Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Union Square Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners, AxionV has a different plan. It will do an ICO itself, targeting a $30 million fund, which it will then use to invest in other ICOs, Hill said.

He also told a story of another hedge fund manager in London who was planning to launch an ICO of a company that aims to put the entire Quran online, and use the new cryptocurrency to compensate people who contribute to the digitization of the religious text. Hill’s take: “The first thing I thought was, this is categorically insane.” Read more.

BANKING ON CRYPTO

I lost my credit card a week ago. The restaurant where I had dinner never found it, which means it’s most likely still on the streets of Brooklyn somewhere. I have yet to cancel it. This wasn’t just blithe irresponsibility; I had just booked the last two seats on a flight to Sardinia and didn't want to risk the Italian airline cancelling the tickets if the card was disabled while the transaction was pending. (If you’ve ever dealt with customer service in Italy, you know what I mean.)

Luckily, absolutely nothing has happened; my card has not had a single charge. But as has become abundantly clear from all of your feedback in the last couple of days, this kind of lapse in security and custody of my account could have much more devastating consequences in the world of cryptocurrency. After all, a bitcoin wallet key cannot simply be cancelled and replaced if lost; if it got into the hands of someone else, that money is as good as gone.

If you were one of the many who sent me stories of your own security snafus, hacks and other ideas about how best to hold on to your cryptocurrency, thank you. If I haven’t responded to your email yet, I will—I’m still getting through my inbox. And if you have other thoughts on or experiences to share on these topic, or on banking in cryptocurrency in general, please get in touch: jen.wieczner@fortune.com or on Twitter @jenwieczner

(As usual with Term Sheet tips, we’ll only use your name with your permission.)

DATES TO WATCH

July 29—That’s tomorrow, when the Snap IPO lock up period expires on hundreds of millions of shares in Snapchat’s parent company. Investors have been selling all month in anticipation of this; Snap stock currently trades at about $14, a full $3 below its IPO price (and $11 below where this Uber driver bought his share ). But it’s possible that some of the company’s biggest backers will sell part of their stakes the first chance they get, so keep an eye on Snap’s stock price when the market opens Monday.

July 31—When we find out if some of the mutual funds that own Uber marked down their holdings after CEO Travis Kalanick resigned last month. Funds like Fidelity file their monthly holdings disclosures for June next week.

Aug 1—When some mischievous Bitcoin miners are trying to split the blockchain through what’s known as a fork; if successful, a new version of the cryptocurrency will emerge, called Bitcoin Cash. The volatility in the market could be even more extreme than usual surrounding the fork date, as some exchanges are suspending trading and other transactions for that time as a precaution, and some investors are pulling their funds out in the meantime.