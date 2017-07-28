Tech
Meg Whitman Says She’s Not Heading to Uber

Barb Darrow
12:59 AM ET

Meg Whitman took to Twitter late Thursday to categorically deny that she will be Uber's next CEO.

Rumors have flown fast and furious over the past few days that Whitman, who is CEO of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (hpe), would leave that post to take the top job at Uber. Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick relinquished that job last month after allegations of systemic sexual harassment at the company, boycotts, and accounts of the company's bare-knuckled tactics.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that Uber has a list of fewer than six prospective new CEOs including Whitman. The fact that Whitman stepped down from the board of Hewlett-Packard Inc. (hpq) earlier this week fueled the flames. (The former Hewlett-Packard Co. split into HPE and HP Inc in late 2015.)

Whitman isn't big on Twitter—she has tweeted 802 times in total over eight years, three of which were devoted to denying any job status change.

HPE has consistently denied reports of Whitman leaving, stating that she remains committed to HPE and completing her work there.

