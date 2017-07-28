Meg Whitman Says She’s Not Heading to Uber

Meg Whitman took to Twitter late Thursday to categorically deny that she will be Uber's next CEO.

Rumors have flown fast and furious over the past few days that Whitman, who is CEO of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise ( hpe ) , would leave that post to take the top job at Uber . Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick relinquished that job last month after allegations of systemic sexual harassment at the company, boycotts , and accounts of the company's bare-knuckled tactics.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that Uber has a list of fewer than six prospective new CEOs including Whitman. The fact that Whitman stepped down from the board of Hewlett-Packard Inc. ( hpq ) earlier this week fueled the flames. (The former Hewlett-Packard Co. split into HPE and HP Inc in late 2015.)

Whitman isn't big on Twitter—she has tweeted 802 times in total over eight years, three of which were devoted to denying any job status change.

(1/3) Normally I do not comment on rumors, but the speculation about my future and Uber has become a distraction. - Meg Whitman (@MegWhitman) July 28, 2017

(2/3) So let me make this as clear as I can. I am fully committed to HPE and plan to remain the company's CEO. - Meg Whitman (@MegWhitman) July 28, 2017

(3/3) We have a lot of work still to do at HPE and I am not going anywhere. Uber's CEO will not be Meg Whitman. - Meg Whitman (@MegWhitman) July 28, 2017

HPE has consistently denied reports of Whitman leaving, stating that she remains committed to HPE and completing her work there.