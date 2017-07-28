Man Wrecks $288,000 Ferrari an Hour After Picking It Up

An unlucky Brit managed to destroy his £200,000 ($288,000) Ferrari just one hour after picking it up, telling police: "I've only just got it."

The driver, who has not been identified, lost control of his brand new sports car, a Ferrari 430 Scuderia, on a motorway in South Yorkshire, England, on July 27.

Local police wrote on Facebook that they were called to a single vehicle collision with reports that the vehicle had left the carriageway and burst into flames. When officers arrived on the scene they found colleagues from the fire service "squirting water all over some kind of sporty motor."

Someone had a miracle escape (cuts/bruises) from his #Ferrari earlier on the M1. Lost control, went airborne & burst into flames #fire #ouch pic.twitter.com/DkMPEOedFB - SYP Ops Support (@SYPOperations) July 27, 2017

The driver escaped the crash with minor cuts and bruises, which the South Yorkshire police force said was "very lucky." The police added that they do not believe excess speed contributed to the collision.

Good evening all. Driver of this #Ferrari walked away with cuts and bruises after it came to rest nr junc 37 of the M1 southbound this afto. https://t.co/D60RZl7Bwy - SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) July 27, 2017

The car was one of only 499 sold, according to CNBC , and can hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.