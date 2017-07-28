Autos
Search
TeslaElon Musk Is About to Unveil Telsa’s $35,000 Car
Tesla Motors Model 3 production unit one
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Friday, July 28
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Most Powerful WomenWhat Big Business Can Teach Entrepreneurs about Purpose
The Ferrari Scuderia 430 is shown at the 2008 North American International Auto Show January 13, 2008 in Detroit.
Bill Pugliano—Getty Images Bill Pugliano—Getty Images
United Kingdom

Man Wrecks $288,000 Ferrari an Hour After Picking It Up

Kate Samuelson
9:31 AM ET

An unlucky Brit managed to destroy his £200,000 ($288,000) Ferrari just one hour after picking it up, telling police: "I've only just got it."

The driver, who has not been identified, lost control of his brand new sports car, a Ferrari 430 Scuderia, on a motorway in South Yorkshire, England, on July 27.

Local police wrote on Facebook that they were called to a single vehicle collision with reports that the vehicle had left the carriageway and burst into flames. When officers arrived on the scene they found colleagues from the fire service "squirting water all over some kind of sporty motor."

The driver escaped the crash with minor cuts and bruises, which the South Yorkshire police force said was "very lucky." The police added that they do not believe excess speed contributed to the collision.

The car was one of only 499 sold, according to CNBC, and can hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE