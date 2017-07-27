Term Sheet — Thursday, July 27

THREE THINGS

Here are a few notes on the news:

A TALE OF TWO COMPANIES: Early this morning, Twitter reported its second-quarter earnings. Before the report dropped, analysts were cautiously optimistic. Many expected to see quarter-over-quarter monthly user growth. Perhaps Twitter was no longer “ knocking on death’s door .” And then the actual results came in. They weren’t...great. Twitter struggled to add new users in Q2, and its monthly users stayed flat at 328 million . Cue the MySpace comparisons.

Meanwhile, over at Facebook things are just fine. The tech giant’s quarterly revenue rose 45% to $9.3 billion from last year’s $6.4 billion. The reason? Video ads. Of the $9.16 billion the company made in advertising revenue last quarter, 87% came from mobile.

Remember when Facebook warned that its ad growth rate could come down “ meaningfully " this year because it’s running out of new places to show ads in users’ newsfeeds? Yeah, that hasn’t happened yet. Read more here.

NOT SLACKING: Messaging company Slack is raising $250 million at a $5 billion valuation, according to Bloomberg . Accel and SoftBank are leading the round. If you’ve been following along, SoftBank has aggressively invested in a number of startups since launching its $93 billion Vision Fund back in May. (Here’s a helpful article: “ A running list of every company backed by the $93B SoftBank Vision Fund .”)

This is a significant increase from Slack’s previous $3.8 billion valuation, but still a long way away from the rumored $9 billion it was expected to fetch in a possible sale. Read more here.



WORKING REMOTELY: SoftBank strikes again. Co-working company WeWork raised $500 million from SoftBank and Hony Capital to set up a Chinese unit. In other words, the startup is using the funds to grow rapidly overseas.

It’ll open locations in at least five more large Chinese cities (it’s already in Beijing and Shanghai).

Why do this? CEO Adam Neumann says having separate local entities in various countries allows WeWork to take some of those units public while the others can remain under the parent company. It is targeting more than 10 properties in Greater China by the end of the year. Read more.