Tech
Search
MilitaryTrump Says Transgender People ‘Burden’ the Military With ‘Tremendous’ Costs. Here Are the Facts
Elizabeth WarrenRead Elizabeth Warren’s Scathing Response to President Trump’s Transgender Military Ban
NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio And Sen. Elizabeth Warren Release Progressive Agenda Report
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppleThese Hearing Implants Work With Apple’s iPhone and iPad
Cochlear implant
Twitter

Why Twitter’s Next Earnings Report Might Not Be as Bad as You Think

Reuters
10:56 AM ET

Twitter heads toward its quarterly earnings report on Thursday with a stock that has risen more than 40% since April when much of Wall Street was ready to write off the tech company.

The company's share price popped after its most recent earnings report in April, when Twitter disclosed better-than-expected user growth.

The number of people on Twitter (twtr) will be in sharp focus on Thursday, when investors and analysts will see if it has kept up the 6% year-over-year growth in monthly active users it reported in April. Twitter said then that it had 328 million users.

"For a company that people thought six months ago was knocking on death's door and going the way of Myspace and AOL, the double-digit rebound and the continued acceleration in users has really surprised investors," BTIG Research analyst Richard Greenfield said.

Twitter shares closed on Tuesday at $19.97, nearly flat on the day but up 41.4% since its stock hit an intraday low of $14.12 on April 17.

The S&P 500 information technology index is up 10.6% since its April 17 closing price.

The surge of interest is a morale boost for Twitter, which has limped through past earnings announcements, struggled to keep a stable management and suffered unfavorable comparisons to its bigger and more profitable competitor Facebook (fb).

This month, Twitter had a streak of 12 days when its shares closed up.

The business is expected to report quarterly revenue of $536.6 million, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast average. That would be a drop of 10.9% from $602 million a year earlier.

What has investors upbeat, though, is the number of people on the service, which public figures including U.S. President Donald Trump use to blast out 140-character messages.

"People are willing to give them the benefit of the doubt if they start to grow again," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said.

Other positive signs cited by analysts include co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey purchasing additional shares and co-founder Biz Stone announcing in May his return to Twitter. Ex-banker Ned Segal starts next month as Twitter's next chief financial officer.

Meanwhile, advertisers and investors have gotten used to Twitter existing as a niche platform, Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser said.

"There's nothing wrong with that," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE