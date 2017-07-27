Leadership
Search
FacebookFacebook Shares Just Danced Around a Record High
Founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg giving a speech.
BMCBMC Software Ends Merger Talks With Rival CA
Modern Business Board Room Empty Round Conference Table
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Jeff BezosThe Surprising Passion Project Shared By 5 of the World’s Billionaires
Key Speakers At The 32nd Space Symposium
Jeff Bezos

Spaceships and Newspapers: How Jeff Bezos Spends His Money

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:41 PM ET

Jeff Bezos just became the richest man in the world, with a net worth of over $90 billion.

Most of Bezos's money comes from his 17% ownership of Amazon — the higher Amazon's shares climb, the more Bezos himself is worth. And Amazon's stock has been on a tear lately, amplified by the company's recently announced acquisition of grocery chain Whole Foods.

Bezos jumped from being the fourth-richest person in the world since just the start of the year. Bezos' net worth is now $500 million more than Bill Gates, who he dethroned as the richest person Thursday morning.

Here's how Bezos spends his fortune.

Blue Origin

Bezos left a New York hedge fund job in 1994 with the goal of selling books online. But in 2000, with Amazon on its way to commerce dominance, Bezos founded private spacefaring company Blue Origin.

Initially shrouded in secrecy, Blue Origin has lately been much more willing to trumpet its accomplishments, including recent successful tests of its New Shepard spacecraft. Barring unforeseen delays, the company plans to launch its first crewed test flights in 2018. Bezos has described the company, which is initially focused on space tourism, as a chance to expand humanity's reach in the cosmos. "We need a space-faring civilization," Bezos said earlier this year.

The Washington Post

Bezos purchased the iconic newspaper for $250 million in 2013, at a time when the paper was losing money. The billionaire vowed at the time to continue the Post's "long history of independent journalism," the Post reported. Bezos added that he could serve as a "financial cushion" so that the Post could experiment and find its own workable business model.

The Post has since seen a resurgence in readership and has been branching out as a technology vendor.

Charities

Unlike fellow billionaires Gates and Warren Buffet, Bezos has yet to pledge at least half of his wealth to charity. However, the Amazon CEO isn't a total stranger to philanthropy. In 2012, he donated $2.5 million to help pass a same-sex marriage referendum in Washington state. His parents also help fund the Bezos Family Foundation from their Amazon shares, according to Bloomberg.

And just last month, Bezos took to Twitter to ask for ideas on how to donate his money. "I'm thinking about a philanthropy strategy that is the opposite of how I most spend my time — working on the long term. For philanthropy, I find I'm drawn to the other end of the spectrum: the right now," Bezos tweeted.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE