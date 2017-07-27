Google Play Music and YouTube Red May Merge

Google may be planning to combine two of its streaming subscription services.

The search giant is exploring a new streaming offering that would merge its Google Play Music and YouTube Red service that lets people stream both videos and songs, according to several media reports .

At a music business conference in New York City, YouTube’s global head of music, Lyor Cohen, said that Google ( goog ) should combine Google Play Music with YouTube Red to make it easier for people who are confused about the two different services, according to news site The Verge .

“The first and most important thing is combining YouTube Red and Google Play Music and having one offering,” Cohen said.

As Billboard magazine notes , citing an anonymous source, YouTube Red and Google Play Music have nearly 7 million subscribers combined, which lags Spotify’s 50 million paid subscribers and Apple Music’s ( aapl ) 27 million subscribers.

A Google spokesperson declined to comment about Cohen’s comments, and would only say in an email that “Nothing will change for users today and we’ll provide plenty of notice before any changes are made.”

“Music is very important to Google and we’re evaluating how to bring together our music offerings to deliver the best possible product for our users, music partners and artists,” the spokesperson said.

Currently, subscribers to YouTube Red, which costs $10 a month, also receive a free subscription to Google Play Music, which also costs $10 a month—and vice versa. A combination of the two services could eliminate any misunderstanding by users about what the two services offer.