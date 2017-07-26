Nintendo Switch Sales Near 5 Million

Nintendo can't make its new video game console fast enough.

The Kyoto, Japan-based company sold 1.97 million Switch consoles in its second fiscal quarter (the three-month period ending in June). That brings the total sales of the device to 4.7 million units.

Despite the speculation of some analysts, Nintendo did not raise its full year sales target for the Switch, which remains at 10 million units.

Software sales for the system were just as impressive as the hardware numbers. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe , essentially a remake of the Wii U game, sold 3.54 million units. (That's notable since the game carries a higher profit margin, since most development on it was done years ago, making production less expensive.) New franchise ARMS , which was released at the beginning of June, sold 1.18 million units. The Switch's flagship game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sold another 1.16 million units, bringing its sales-to-date total to 3.92 million.

To put those numbers into context, New Super Mario Bros. U , the second-best selling game for the Wii U, sold 5.71 million copies—over a five-year period.

All of this keeps Switch on track to be one of the hottest items this holiday season, which might be great for Nintendo and its investors but is likely to be frustrating for consumers due to shortages, which the company has previously apologized for.

If you're on the hunt for a Switch, though, there are a few places that have it in stock . Brick-and-mortar stores are still hit and miss, and often have lotteries for shoppers hoping to get a Switch. But online outlets are having semi-regular bursts of availability for the console.