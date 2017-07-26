Meg Whitman is stepping down from the board of HP Inc.

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO has been chairman of HP’s ( hpq ) board since fall 2015, when the two companies split from each other and became independent companies. Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( hpe ) sells data center hardware and software while HP focuses on personal computers and printers.

Chip Bergh, CEO of Levi Strauss, is taking over Whitman's HP Inc.’s chairman role, HP Inc. said on Wednesday . Bergh joined HP’s board in 2015, and became its lead independent director in March.

“Meg was instrumental in the formation of HP and in helping us to navigate early life as a separate company, bringing essential experience and continuity of leadership to our entire team,” HP CEO Dion Weisler said in a statement. “I will be forever grateful to Meg for her many contributions.”

This makes Whitman’s second board departure in 2017.

She left the board of online survey firm SurveyMonkey in May after joining in September, 2015. Tennis superstar Serena Williams replaced Whitman on SurveyMonkey's board.

On Tuesday, both Bloomberg News and technology news site Recode reported that Whitman was being considered as a possible CEO for the embattled ride-sharing company Uber. An HPE spokesperson told the publications, however, that Whitman is “fully committed to HPE and plans to stay with the company until her work is done.”