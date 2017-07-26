Tech
Search
MilitaryTrump Says Transgender People ‘Burden’ the Military With ‘Tremendous’ Costs. Here Are the Facts
Elizabeth WarrenRead Elizabeth Warren’s Scathing Response to President Trump’s Transgender Military Ban
NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio And Sen. Elizabeth Warren Release Progressive Agenda Report
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppleThese Hearing Implants Work With Apple’s iPhone and iPad
Cochlear implant
Fortune 500

LinkedIn Offering Businesses More Information About Who Visits Their Sites

Barb Darrow
11:27 AM ET

LinkedIn is now offering companies a way to get better information about just who is visiting their web pages. That information—about the person's job title, company, industry type, and location—could help companies better target their marketing campaigns going forward.

Businesses using LinkedIn's Campaign Manager advertising service can use the new Linkedin Website Demographics tool to track this information, provided they insert a LinkedIn tag on the pages they want to monitor.

They can then compare how different pages do with different demographic groups and use that data to fine tune their marketing going forward. For a company that wants to hire a person with certain skills in a particular industry, this could be helpful rather than the traditional broader "spray and pray" type of campaigns.

Related: How Linkedin May (Or May Not) Pay Off For Microsoft

For example, Sudeep Eldo Cherian, director of global product marketing for Linkedin Marketing Solutions told tech news site TechCrunch that by using this tool, a company wanting to attract IT professionals to its site (but was instead seeing people in another field) could tweak its site to rectify the situation.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily technology newsletter.

Marketing automation products such as HubSpot (hubs), Adobe (adbe), and Salesforce (crm) are among companies that offer their business software customers demographic and other data about website visitors.

LinkedIn, part of Microsoft (msft) since last year, claims 500,000 registered users worldwide. It is unclear what percentage of those users pay for products like Campaign Manager, however.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE