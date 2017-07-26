LinkedIn is now offering companies a way to get better information about just who is visiting their web pages. That information—about the person's job title, company, industry type, and location—could help companies better target their marketing campaigns going forward.

Businesses using LinkedIn's Campaign Manager advertising service can use the new Linkedin Website Demographics tool to track this information, provided they insert a LinkedIn tag on the pages they want to monitor.

They can then compare how different pages do with different demographic groups and use that data to fine tune their marketing going forward. For a company that wants to hire a person with certain skills in a particular industry, this could be helpful rather than the traditional broader "spray and pray" type of campaigns.

For example, Sudeep Eldo Cherian, director of global product marketing for Linkedin Marketing Solutions told tech news site TechCrunch that by using this tool, a company wanting to attract IT professionals to its site (but was instead seeing people in another field) could tweak its site to rectify the situation.

Marketing automation products such as HubSpot ( hubs ) , Adobe ( adbe ) , and Salesforce ( crm ) are among companies that offer their business software customers demographic and other data about website visitors.

LinkedIn, part of Microsoft ( msft ) since last year , claims 500,000 registered users worldwide. It is unclear what percentage of those users pay for products like Campaign Manager, however.