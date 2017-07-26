Watch Elon Musk Send a Tesla Model S Underground

Elon Musk, billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is digging into his tunnel-making business. He shared a progress report late Tuesday night via Instagram that shows a Model S on a car elevator descending underground.

The business, known as The Boring Company , was inspired by the soul-crushing traffic congestion Musk experienced in Los Angeles. The aim is to find a way cost-effectively dig networks of tunnels for vehicles and high-speed trains.

The car elevator shown in the video below would presumably be used to deliver vehicles to this theoretical network of tunnels.

Testing The Boring Company car elevator A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

The car elevator is just the latest mini-step towards Musk's vision of underground tunnels that could be used for cars or a futuristic transport system called hyperloop that theoretically would send people and packages, housed inside reduced-pressure tubes, long distances at super speeds.

Earlier this month, Musk tweeted he had received "verbal government approval" to build an underground tunnel to house a hyperloop line between New York to Washington DC .