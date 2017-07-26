Watch Elon Musk Send a Tesla Model S Underground

Elon Musk, billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is digging into his tunnel-making business. He shared a progress report late Tuesday night via Instagram that shows a Model S on a car elevator descending underground.
The business, known as The Boring Company, was inspired by the soul-crushing traffic congestion Musk experienced in Los Angeles. The aim is to find a way cost-effectively dig networks of tunnels for vehicles and high-speed trains.
The car elevator shown in the video below would presumably be used to deliver vehicles to this theoretical network of tunnels.
The car elevator is just the latest mini-step towards Musk's vision of underground tunnels that could be used for cars or a futuristic transport system called hyperloop that theoretically would send people and packages, housed inside reduced-pressure tubes, long distances at super speeds.
Earlier this month, Musk tweeted he had received "verbal government approval" to build an underground tunnel to house a hyperloop line between New York to Washington DC.