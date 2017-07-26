Entertainment
Search
Ivanka TrumpIvanka Trump Said She Was ‘Proud to Support’ LGBT Americans. Her Dad Just Banned Them From the Military
Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C Groundbreaking Ceremony
wealthSee Which U.S. Cities Have the Biggest Number of Millionaires
Map shows the number of $5M plus households in the U.S.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Wednesday, July 26
donad-trump-drawing-auction
Trump's sketch of the New York City skyline. Courtesy of Nate D. Sanders Auctions
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Drew a Picture of the New York City Skyline and You Can Buy It

Madeline Farber
10:25 AM ET

A sketch that President Donald Trump drew of the New York City skyline will be up for auction starting Thursday.

The sketch, which is listed by Nate D. Sanders Auctions, was drawn by Trump in 2005 for an auction benefitting a global literacy initiative, according to Mashable. Charlize Theron, Jennifer Garner, and John McCain also contributed work to the auction 12 years ago.

The Trump Tower can be seen at the the center of the sketch, with Trump's signature in gold marker toward the bottom.

The auction house described the sketch as "rare original artwork by the president," adding that there's only "a handful of such drawings known."

The sketch's starting price is $9,000.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE