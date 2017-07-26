Tech
Search
MilitaryTrump Says Transgender People ‘Burden’ the Military With ‘Tremendous’ Costs. Here Are the Facts
Elizabeth WarrenRead Elizabeth Warren’s Scathing Response to President Trump’s Transgender Military Ban
NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio And Sen. Elizabeth Warren Release Progressive Agenda Report
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppleThese Hearing Implants Work With Apple’s iPhone and iPad
Cochlear implant
Fortune 500

Apple Ordered to Pay More Than $500 Million in Latest Patent Spat

Don Reisinger
11:00 AM ET

Apple has been ordered to pay more than $500 million in a long-fought patent dispute against the University of Wisconsin-Madison's patent-licensing division.

U.S. District Court Judge William Conley on Tuesday ruled that Apple should pay $506 million in damages for allegedly infringing a patent owned by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF). The judge, whose ruling was earlier reported on by Reuters, added $272 million to a previous $234 million damages tally because the iPhone maker continued to infringe the patent, according to the judge.

The patent is question relates to a technology called a "predictor circuit." The patent, which was awarded to the University in 1998, describes how the circuit can improve a processor's performance inside a device. The "predictor" element to the technology allows the processor to anticipate a user's commands to the system before they're made, so it can respond more quickly.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

WARF sued Apple (aapl) in 2014, alleging the company used the technology in some of its iPhones. In 2015, a jury awarded WARF $234 million in damages after jurors determined Apple was violating the University's patent. Apple, which denied the allegations, has said that the patent is invalid and shouldn't have been awarded. However, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has rebuffed the iPhone maker's request to review the patent's validity.

According to Reuters, Judge Conley added $272 million to the damages award after determining that Apple continued to use the technology in iPhones through December 2016.

Apple did not respond to a Fortune request for comment on the judge's decision.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE