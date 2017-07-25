MPW
Search
Most Powerful WomenWomen Are Not ‘Discount Items,’ Says BBC Host Amid Broadcaster’s Equal Pay Fight
England Women v Austria Women - International Friendly
UberUber Has a New Insurance Plan in France
The Eiffel Tower seen on the screen of a cellphone in Paris,
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Why Amazon Isn’t Fazed by Brexit
FILE PHOTO: An Amazon package is seen after being delivered in London
girl scout cookies
Girl scouts selling cookies. Photograph by Sarah L. Voisin—The Washington Post The Washington Post via Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Girl Scouts Can Now Earn Badges for Designing Race Cars and Programming Robots

Madeline Farber
7:45 AM ET

Girl Scouts can now earn badges for designing robots and building race cars.

In a partnership with Code.org, GoldieBlox, the Society of Women Engineers, among others, Girl Scouts of the USA on Tuesday announced 23 new badges, 15 of which are science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) related.

Girls can now earn badges for programming, designing, and building robots, and constructing and testing a model car.

What's more, there will also be six new outdoor-related badges. Girl Scouts can earn a badge for planning an environmentally-friendly camping trip, for example.

Daisies, the youngest Girl Scouts, can earn the remaining two badges by creating outdoor art and learning how to be a good neighbor.

The badges, which come after 18 new cyber-security badges were announced in June, will be available for the youngest Girl Scouts through the eldest, known as "ambassadors," to earn.

There's a good reason why the organization is putting such an emphasis on STEM and the great outdoors: Girl Scouts of the USA wants to get more girls interested in STEM and environmental conservation from a young age. Women make up only 29% of the science and engineering workforce, according to a report. Just 18% of computer science majors are female.

But considering Girl Scouts of the USA is 1.8 million girls strong, those statistics could change. (Already, Girl Scouts are twice as likely — 60% — to participate in STEM compared to non-Girl Scouts, the organization says).

In a statement, Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo said that the new program puts the organization on the "cusp of a leadership renaissance for girls."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE