Tech
Search
FacebookMeet Facebook’s Secret Weapon to Reaching the Next Billion Members
Fortune 500Adobe Plans to Kill the Flash Media Player
Mozilla Firefox Blocks Adobe Flash Due To Security Issue
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Career Advice7 Tips to Get Ready for Big Moments at Work
Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are the latest business leaders to back Convoy, a startup imagined as "Uber for trucking."
Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are the latest business leaders to back Convoy, a startup imagined as "Uber for trucking." Kamil Zihnioglu/AFP/Getty Images; Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Convoy

The Startup That Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos Are Both Invested In

Jennifer Calfas
11:37 AM ET

In addition to being two of the world's richest people, billionaire business leaders, and Seattle residents, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are now also investors in a startup called Convoy.

The Seattle-based trucking service matches drivers and carriers with shipping jobs as a sort of Uber for trucking, Bloomberg reports. Convoy announced a new set of $62 million in funding from Gates's Cascade Investment and others. The company has raised $80 million since it began in 2015.

Gates joins Bezos, who began investing in the company in 2015, and other prominent business leaders like Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, among others backing Convoy.

Uber recently began competing with the startup by launching its own Uber Freight service, which matches carriers with shippers. But Convoy's latest investments show an eagerness for the company to continue to expand as competition grows.

Meanwhile, Uber is still in search of a new CEO a month after Uber founder Travis Kalanick stepped down from the position as the company faced a number of issues ranging from sexual harassment allegations to legal disputes with rival firms like Waymo.

And Convoy is trying to make the best of a difficult time for its competitor, CEO Dan Lewis told Bloomberg.

“It isn’t clear what’s going to happen with Uber,” Lewis said. “The leadership of the company in general is gone.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE