AT&T Uses Video Bundling to Beat Wall Street Estimates in Second Quarter

AT&T's quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates on Tuesday as the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier introduced new promotions bundling video with phone service that helped to attract customers.

Its shares rose 2.5% to $37.12 in after-hours trading.

Net income attributable to AT&T rose to $3.9 billion, or 63 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.4 billion, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding some items, earnings per share were 79 cents, ahead of analysts' average estimate of 73 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue declined to $39.8 billion from $40.5 billion in the year-ago period, hitting analysts' average estimate.

Churn, or customer defections among phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, was 0.79%, the lowest in the company's history, AT&T ( t ) said.