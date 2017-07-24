Google CEO Sundar Pichai Is Now on Alphabet’s Board

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is getting some more responsibilities.

Pichai is now on the board of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, after being appointed on July 19, Alphabet said Monday.

With Pichai now part of Alphabet’s ( goog ) board, the technology conglomerate now has 12 board members including Alphabet CEO Larry Page, Alphabet executive chairman Eric Schmidt, Google’s cloud chief Diane Greene, and Kleiner Perkins venture capitalist John Doerr.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

“Sundar has been doing a great job as Google’s CEO, driving strong growth, partnerships, and tremendous product innovation,” Page said in a statement. “I really enjoy working with him and I’m excited that he is joining the Alphabet board.”

Pichai joined Google in 2004 and became the search giant’s CEO in August 2015 when the company created its Alphabet holding company. Besides Google, Alphabet’s portfolio includes several businesses like the self-driving car company Waymo, home automation company Nest, and the artificial intelligence specialist DeepMind.

At Google, Pichai oversees all of the company’s various initiatives from the core advertising business to its Android mobile operating system.