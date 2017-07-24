Tech
Search
Fortune 500The Rock’s Apple Ad Gives Great Siri Tips (and Questionable Security Advice)
Brett Ratner Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
MerckJohnson & Johnson’s Pricey Best-Selling Drug Will Have to Face a 35% Cheaper Rival
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GoogleFrance Is Ready to Negotiate With Google Over Back Taxes
CloudBees

Exclusive: Former Red Hat CFO Joins CloudBees

Barb Darrow
6:41 PM ET

Charlie Peters, who was chief financial officer for business software firm Red Hat (rht) for 11 years, has come out of retirement to take on the same role at CloudBees, another business-focused open-source software company.

Red Hat, which sells a version of the Linux operating system popular with Fortune 500 companies, is arguably the largest open-source business software provider.

Peters, who knew CloudBees founder and CEO Sacha Labourey from the days they were both at Red Hat, said he was eager to work with him again. "Sacha has great technical and leadership skills," Peters told Fortune.

CloudBees, with about 250 employees worldwide, has raised nearly $52 million in funding since debuting in 2010. Initially it offered a full environment for programmers building business software, but it then shifted to concentrate on Jenkins, an open-source tool that lets developers continuously test and add new perks to their existing software.

Companies like AllState Insurance, (all) use Jenkins to incorporate features faster both into the software they use internally and their software for customers. The need to add the latest bells and whistles fast is important in an era in which companies feel the need to respond quickly to customer demand.

Related: Red Hat Names New CFO

Peters said an initial public offering is a possibility for CloudBees, but he added that it is not the only option. "With private companies, you try to grow as fast as possible responsibly, and then the exit will make itself known whether it is an IPO or some sort of M&A."

Peters is also on the boards of payment company ACI Worldwide (aciw), and cybersecurity firm Veracode.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE