CEO Daily: Monday, 24th July

Happy Monday.

Three recommended readings for you this morning:

First, Vivienne Walt’s look at the HNA Group, which has been on an acquisitions tear recently in its effort to become China’s largest global company. Among other things, it bought a majority stake in new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s hedge fund company, SkyBridge. HNA was No. 170 on the Fortune Global 500 this year, and is on track to crack the top 100 next year. But it has run into questions over its ownership structure, and concern about its skyrocketing debt. You can read Viv’s coverage here and here .

Second, the piece by Susan Chira in Sunday’s New York Times on why so few women are CEOs. Only 14 of the companies on this year’s Fortune Global 500 list—less than 3%—are led by women . And while many used to think the scarcity of female CEOs was a “pipeline” problem that would correct itself over time, that doesn’t seem to be happening. “I’ve been watching the pipeline for 25 years,” says Julie Daum of Spencer Stuart. “There is a real bias, and without the ability to shine a light on it and really measure it, I don’t think anything’s going to change.”

Finally, I’d call your attention to the excellent speech given last week by Stanley Bergman, CEO of Henry Schein , upon acceptance of the “CEO of the Year” award from Chief Executive magazine. Bergman has turned a boring dental wholesale business into a high-tech powerhouse. (See the piece I wrote last year on Bergman here. ) But he worries that the tech-driven “Fourth Industrial Revolution” that is powering his growth is also threatening to undermine America’s unique DNA as the land of opportunity.

“We cannot leave people behind,” Bergman said. “Too many in business have been too focused on going fast and not focused enough on going together. The result is a minority of huge beneficiaries and increasingly vocal majority of those left behind. If we focus too much on the speed of change rather than ensuring that all benefit from change, then we risk disenfranchisement and civil dissent, which jeopardizes global stability and all democratic societies.”

Bergman is one of the roughly 100 CEOs who will be assemble on September 25 in New York for the Fortune/Time CEO Initiative , to explore how the private sector can, in Bergman’s words, “impart the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution more broadly” and “bring more people into the digital economy.” You can—and should—read his full speech here . And if you are a concerned CEO, please join us in September; we still have a few openings left.

News below.



Alan Murray

@alansmurray

alan.murray@timeinc.com