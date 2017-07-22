Apple Battles Qualcomm to the Sound of a Steve Jobs Opera

It's been an interesting week for Apple and anyone who has been watching the soap opera surrounding its Qualcomm battle.

This week, Apple's Qualcomm battle took a rather interesting turn, when a host of the company's competitors, including Google and Samsung, announced that they back the iPhone maker in its chip battle. Meanwhile, Apple made an important change to the way customer support representatives handle App Store reviews, and the company has brought on a new leader for its China operations.

Oh, and there's a Steve Jobs opera in the works, and a person was caught with 102 iPhones strapped to her body, trying to smuggle them into China.

Read on for the big—and quirky—Apple news from this week:

One more thing... If you're looking for a different way to learn about Steve Jobs' life, rejoice! The Santa Fe Opera Company in New Mexico will premiere The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs this weekend. The libretto will examine the personal and professional lives of Apple's late co-founder.