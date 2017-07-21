The Best Costumes We’ve Seen at San Diego Comic-Con So Far

Photography
Search
DataHere’s a Really Good Sign the Economy Is Rebounding
Residential Building Boom In Brooklyn, New York
Shark Week 2017Dive Deep Into Shark Week With These 11 Photos of Sharks
Sharks, Great White, Isla Guadalupe, Mexico, ecotourism
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Brainstorm HealthHealthcare and Media Are in the Same Storm
US-SKOREA-IT-LIFESTYLE-SAMSUNG
Schoelen poses dressed like the character of Demogorgon from "Stranger Things" during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego
David Schoelen poses dressed like the character of Demogorgon from "Stranger Things" during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California, on July 20, 2017.Mario Anzuoni — Reuters
Schoelen poses dressed like the character of Demogorgon from "Stranger Things" during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego
Hampshire dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones" attends the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego
2017 Comic-Con International - General Atmosphere And Cosplay
2017 Comic-Con International - General Atmosphere And Cosplay
A person dressed like the character of Butter Robot walks during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego
2017 Comic-Con International - General Atmosphere And Cosplay
Comic Con
2017 Comic-Con International - General Atmosphere And Cosplay
An attendee arrives dressed in costume for the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego
Cosplayer at Comic-Con San Diego
Comic Con In San Diego Draws Costumed Fans To Annual Convention
2017 Comic-Con International - General Atmosphere And Cosplay
US-Entertainment-COMICON
Easson makes a phone call while in her costume during the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego
2017 Comic-Con International - General Atmosphere And Cosplay
US-Entertainment-COMICON
2017 Comic-Con International - General Atmosphere And Cosplay
David Schoelen poses dressed like the character of Demogorgon from "Stranger Things" during the 2017 Comic-Con Internati
... VIEW MORE

Mario Anzuoni — Reuters
1 of 17
San Diego Comic Con

The Best Costumes We’ve Seen at San Diego Comic-Con So Far

Fortune Editors
4:15 PM ET

Comic-Con is a yearly pilgrimage for fans of fantasy, anime, comics, and other arts. Out of the over 30 conventions held around the United States, the biggest is always in San Diego.

From July 20th to the 23rd, the San Diego Convention Center will get a dose of elaborate costumes and Fanspeak. Last year, over 135,000 people attended Comic Can, which is on par with the overall increase the event has seen since the 70s. Originally, the convention mainly showcased comic books and sci-fi related materials but has since added more popular culture to the mix.

Some notable guests and events at this years event include a Battlestar Galactica reunion, a first look at the upcoming eighth season of The Walking Dead, Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot, and the iconic Stan Lee.

And yet it's the attendees who get most of the praise for their elaborate costumes, also known as cosplay, which fans can spend hours to months making in advance. One memorable attendee at the New York Comic-Con in 2015 was Tom DePetrillo. He spent 10 months on his HulkBuster costume, which had an aluminum frame and is made of EVA foam and cardboard. All together it made him 9 ft. 6 in. tall.

For those of us unable to attend, click through the gallery above to get a bit of the experience and wonder that is the San Diego Comic-Con. We will update the gallery as the event proceeds.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE