Tech
Search
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health Daily: July 21, 2017
Global 500Alibaba Chief Pushes to Protect Endangered Species in Africa
Jack Ma
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CommentaryraceAhead: Five Breaking News Haikus
Chipotle's Garbage Ripped Open By Rats In Brooklyn
Most Powerful Women

Apple Has a New ‘Vice President of People’

Jonathan Vanian
2:28 PM ET

Apple has a new leader to oversee the company's human resources department.

The consumer technology giant said Friday that it has appointed Deirdre O’Brien to be its new “vice president of People,” and she will report to Apple’s (aapl) CEO Tim Cook. With her new role, O’Brien will manage all-things HR for Apple, like recruiting, employee benefits, and compensation. She will also lead the company’s corporate training program, Apple University.

Prior to her appointment, O’Brien was the company’s vice president of worldwide sales and operations and has worked at Apple for almost 30 years.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

“As long as I’ve been at Apple, Deirdre has been the glue that bonds our operations, sales, marketing and finance teams to deliver products to our customers,” Cook said in a statement.

The new management appointment is the latest in several executive changes Apple has made in recent months. Earlier this week, Apple named Isabel Ge Mahe as the company’s managing director of Greater China. Ge Mahe was previously in charge of leading Apple’s wireless technology team.

In May, Apple moved its former HR chief, Denise Young Smith, to a new position it calls the vice president for inclusion and diversity.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE