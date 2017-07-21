Donald Trump Picks Anthony Scaramucci for White House Communications Director

After a period of limbo, President Donald Trump's former advisor Anthony Scaramucci is finally headed to the White House.

The Wall Street financier and Goldman Sachs alumnus has reportedly been ushered in as White House Communications Director, as Axios first reported. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was temporarily acting as communications chief after Mike Dubke resigned in May. But after Scaramucci's hire was made official early Friday, Spicer resigned .

Spicer wasn't the only White House insider to oppose the decision. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and top advisor Steve Bannon reportedly fought to prevent the appointment.

Scaramucci could not immediately be reached for comment.

Amid reports @PressSec has resigned, WH reporters kicked out of upper hallway. Reince, Scaramucci + officials huddling in Spicer's office. pic.twitter.com/vo9OJ6yrMr - Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) July 21, 2017

Scaramucci has been considered for at least two White House roles before. In June, he was reportedly Trump's pick to be the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris. And after the election, he was expected to get the Director for Public Liaison role. He even put his hedge fund Skybridge Capital up for sale, though that job ultimately went to George Sifakis.

The communications director role strays away from Scaramucci's business and finance background. (He joined the Export-Import Bank this past June.) And it may also command a different degree of economic power from the liasion role he was initially set for.

There's some evidence that meetings with the Director of Public Liaison in the White House can be beneficial to a company. According to a recent study uploaded to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a visit to the White House tends to boost a company's stock performance in the two months following the meeting. The person companies visited the most in the executive office was Valerie Jarrett, who was Director of Public Liaison during the Obama administration. She was visited a total of 107 times.

Other Goldman Sachs alumni who have joined the Trump administration, such as National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, have also been met with criticism over their ties to Wall Street.