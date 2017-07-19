People Are Angry About This Audi Ad That Compares Women to Used Cars

An Audi e-tron Sportback Concept car is displayed during the second day of the 17th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 20, 2017. STR AFP — Getty Images

Consumers in China are not happy with Audi's new advertisement that compares women to used cars.

The commercial, which recently aired in China, starts off with a young couple who is about to get married.

Suddenly, the wedding is interrupted by the groom's mother, who proceeds to inspect the bride — pulling on her nose and ears, looking at her teeth and then staring at the bride's chest.

Shortly after, the scene changes, and viewers see an Audi vehicle driving through the street. A male narrator then says "an important decision must be made carefully," according to CNN . The final sequence of the ad includes a screen grab of used Audis for sale, with the narrator saying, "Only with official certification can you be rest assured."

The ad immediately sparked controversy on Weibo, China's Twitter, with people calling Audi's ad sexist. Some people called it "unacceptable" and "disgusting" while others vowed to boycott the German automaker, CNN reported.

Audi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fortune. But Michael Wiles, an Audi spokesman in China, told CNN that the ad was made by FAW-Volkswagen, the used car division of Volkswagen, Audi's parent company.

This isn't the first time an an Audi ad has gone wrong. Last August, Audi pulled an ad in the United Kingdom after the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), an independent regulator of advertising across all media in the country, said it promoted reckless driving.