MPW
Search
british airwaysYou’ll Actually Want to Watch This Star-Studded British Airways Safety Video
British Airways Planes As Meltdown Feeds Outrage At Airline Cost Cut
Frontier AirlinesFrontier Airlines Just Added 21 New Destinations to Its Lineup
USA, Colorado, Denver, City view and Rocky Mountains from east
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Most Powerful WomenGOP Women Foiled Their Own Party’s Obamacare Repeal After Being Excluded from the Process
GOP Senators Continue Work On Revised Health Care Bill
CHINA-ASIA-ECONOMY-AUTO-SHOW-AUTOMOBILE
An Audi e-tron Sportback Concept car is displayed during the second day of the 17th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 20, 2017.  STR AFP — Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

People Are Angry About This Audi Ad That Compares Women to Used Cars

Madeline Farber
9:05 AM ET

Consumers in China are not happy with Audi's new advertisement that compares women to used cars.

The commercial, which recently aired in China, starts off with a young couple who is about to get married.

Suddenly, the wedding is interrupted by the groom's mother, who proceeds to inspect the bride — pulling on her nose and ears, looking at her teeth and then staring at the bride's chest.

Shortly after, the scene changes, and viewers see an Audi vehicle driving through the street. A male narrator then says "an important decision must be made carefully," according to CNN. The final sequence of the ad includes a screen grab of used Audis for sale, with the narrator saying, "Only with official certification can you be rest assured."

The ad immediately sparked controversy on Weibo, China's Twitter, with people calling Audi's ad sexist. Some people called it "unacceptable" and "disgusting" while others vowed to boycott the German automaker, CNN reported.

Audi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fortune. But Michael Wiles, an Audi spokesman in China, told CNN that the ad was made by FAW-Volkswagen, the used car division of Volkswagen, Audi's parent company.

This isn't the first time an an Audi ad has gone wrong. Last August, Audi pulled an ad in the United Kingdom after the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), an independent regulator of advertising across all media in the country, said it promoted reckless driving.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE