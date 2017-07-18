Walmart Apologizes After a Listing on Its Site Featured a Racial Slur

Walmart prompted controversy on Monday after a third-party product description on its website contained a racial slur.

The mega-retail chain published a description for a wig cap that listed its color as "N----- Brown." The post sparked a reaction on Twitter.

"Umm, @Walmart we need to have a chat," the comedian Travon Free wrote .

Walmart apologized for the use of the racial slur on Monday, calling it "appalling." The retailer did not share the name of the vendor that was selling the wig cap.

"We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace," Walmart said in a statement posted on Twitter. "It is a clear violation of our policy and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened."

Walmart eventually took the listing for the wig down from its page. Jagazi Naturals, a United Kingdom-based company listed as the wig cap seller, said that it had nothing to do with the listing.

"The real JAGAZI is a 100% black company for black people. People have often used our brand name to try and sell their products. Please be aware. Very sorry for all the distress this has caused. We are feeling the pain here as well," Jagazi said in a statement .