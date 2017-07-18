Retail
Search
brainstorm techDo You Need an Artificial Intelligence Strategy? The Answer May Surprise You
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
CybersecuritySilicon Valley Is Oddly Quiet About Congress’s Internet Surveillance Debate
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
brainstorm techStop Caring About the ‘Hot’ IPO
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As All Eyes on Snap After 2017's First Tech IPO Prices Above Range
spark_feature_05
(Photo: Amazon)
Amazon

Amazon Spark Lets You Shop a Curated Feed of Stories and Images

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:03 PM ET

Imagine an Instagram where you can buy what you see. That's the goal of the new Amazon Spark service.

The new feature was beta-tested before its launch Tuesday, according to TechCrunch, and is only available to Amazon customers in the United States through the mobile app.

The service is also aimed at Amazon Prime members. Non-prime members can view the Spark feed, but can't post or comment.

Amazon Spark (Photo: Amazon)

Spark is available in the "Programs & Features" tab on the app, where users can select which types of products they're interested in and then get a curated feed of products and pictures.

Users have to chose five areas of interest before launching the Spark service. According to TechCrunch, the posts may look like reviews for products or Instagram-like images. A shopping bag with a number in the bottom right corner designates how many and which items are available for purchase.

Spark already has plans for expansion. Amazon will allow customers to share reviews they've previously written on the website through Spark beginning July 30, , according to the report.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE