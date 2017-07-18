Tech
Search
ObamacareThe Senate Health Care Bill Is Dead. Here’s What Comes Next.
Senate Lawmakers Speak To The Press After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
Fortune 500‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere Shatters Records
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TeslaTesla Driver Switches Initial Claim, Says He Was Responsible for Crash — Not the Car’s Autopilot
Tesla Introduces Self-Driving Features With Software Upgrade
Fortune 500

Alphabet’s Google Glass Is Making a Comeback

Don Reisinger
12:27 PM ET

Alphabet has given its ill-fated Google Glass wearables another life.

The company on Tuesday announced Google Glass Enterprise Edition. The wearables, which look somewhat similar to the original models, come with high-end cameras, built-in batteries, and Wi-Fi support. They're designed to sit over a person's eyes, but can also be used with prescription glasses and goggles, according to a report from Wired, which announced the news.

But arguably the most important feature in the Google Glass Enterprise Edition is the device's focus. Unlike the first-generation Google Glass, Enterprise Edition isn't designed for consumers. Instead, Alphabet (googl) is hoping that companies around the globe will use Glass to help workers more efficiently perform job functions.

Google Glass debuted in 2013 as wearables for consumers who wanted to do more around town. The eyewear had a screen that could provide users with actionable information based on where they were. For instance, if users wanted directions, Google Glass would display those directions on the display in front of their eyes. It could also be used to snap photos and video.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Before long, however, Glass, which for a limited period was available for $1,500, became a nuisance. Movie theaters were concerned Glass would be used to illegally record films, and law enforcement was concerned that wearing Glass while driving could be dangerous. Google ultimately discontinued Glass in 2015.

At the time, many thought Glass was dead. However, Alphabet had plans to transition the technology to the enterprise, where company employees could use the eyewear to do their jobs.

According to a Google Glass website Alphabet has published, a host of prominent companies are using the technology, including General Electric (ge) and DHL. In the case of DHL, Alphabet says logistics workers can look at packages and know where they need to go far more efficiently. It's done so by providing package pickers with their picking instructions on the eyewear instead of forcing them to carry around a computer or paper. DHL says Glass has improved operational efficiency by 15% compared to previous non-Glass use.

Other companies are similarly using Glass to provide workers with information and data about their job task at-hand.

Looking ahead, Alphabet didn't tell Wired whether a consumer edition is on the way.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE