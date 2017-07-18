Alphabet’s Google Glass Is Making a Comeback

Alphabet has given its ill-fated Google Glass wearables another life.

The company on Tuesday announced Google Glass Enterprise Edition. The wearables, which look somewhat similar to the original models, come with high-end cameras, built-in batteries, and Wi-Fi support. They're designed to sit over a person's eyes, but can also be used with prescription glasses and goggles, according to a report from Wired , which announced the news.

But arguably the most important feature in the Google Glass Enterprise Edition is the device's focus. Unlike the first-generation Google Glass, Enterprise Edition isn't designed for consumers. Instead, Alphabet ( googl ) is hoping that companies around the globe will use Glass to help workers more efficiently perform job functions.

Google Glass debuted in 2013 as wearables for consumers who wanted to do more around town. The eyewear had a screen that could provide users with actionable information based on where they were. For instance, if users wanted directions, Google Glass would display those directions on the display in front of their eyes. It could also be used to snap photos and video.

Before long, however, Glass, which for a limited period was available for $1,500, became a nuisance. Movie theaters were concerned Glass would be used to illegally record films, and law enforcement was concerned that wearing Glass while driving could be dangerous. Google ultimately discontinued Glass in 2015.

At the time, many thought Glass was dead. However, Alphabet had plans to transition the technology to the enterprise, where company employees could use the eyewear to do their jobs.

According to a Google Glass website Alphabet has published, a host of prominent companies are using the technology, including General Electric ( ge ) and DHL. In the case of DHL, Alphabet says logistics workers can look at packages and know where they need to go far more efficiently. It's done so by providing package pickers with their picking instructions on the eyewear instead of forcing them to carry around a computer or paper. DHL says Glass has improved operational efficiency by 15% compared to previous non-Glass use.

Other companies are similarly using Glass to provide workers with information and data about their job task at-hand.

Looking ahead, Alphabet didn't tell Wired whether a consumer edition is on the way.