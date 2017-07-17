MPW
Most Powerful Women

There’s Officially a Breastfeeding Emoji Coming Later This Year

Madeline Farber
2:02 PM ET

For the first time, a woman breastfeeding will be a part of your emoji library.

In light of World Emoji Day, Unicode Consortium, the technical organization that reviews and develops new emoji, released a sneak peek of the new characters on Monday. Apple also released a preview of the emoji. The emoji should be available on your phone later this year.

While this is a more inclusive move, it isn't the first emoji showing off aspects of womanhood or women's empowerment. In August of 2016, women playing sports and doing jobs previously only available to male emoji were also added.

Among the new emoji include Woman with Headscarf, which was proposed in September of last year by 15-year-old Rayouf Alhumedhi. Last fall, she sent seven-page proposal for a hijab emoji to Unicode Consortium.

"Emojis can seem like a trivial topic but people use emojis to represent themselves and their lives," she said at the time.

A Bearded Person, and food items such as Sandwich and Coconut will also be available. Animals like a T-Rex, Zebra will also be heading to your iPhone soon, as will a Zombie and an Exploding Head smiley face.

