Tom Huddleston, Jr.
11:44 AM ET

LinkedIn rolled out its new desktop app for Windows 10 on Monday, which means the careers-focused social networking service will be more integrated into parent company Microsoft's signature operating system.

LinkedIn announced the launch of its PC desktop app in a blog post that promised "a richer, more engaging and connected LinkedIn experience" for the millions of users who already access LinkedIn via web browser on Windows 10. Microsoft said it is starting to roll out the LinkedIn desktop app in the Windows Store today in certain markets, and it will be available globally by the end of the month.

The new LinkedIn desktop app—which can be accessed from the Windows 10 Start menu and task bar—includes features such as real-time notifications on new messages and updates from LinkedIn connections, as well as industry news and information on who has been viewing a LinkedIn user's profile.

Microsoft completed its $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in December, promising at that time to eventually bring LinkedIn notifications to PC desktops. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella outlined his plans at the time to accelerate LinkedIn's growth and to integrate the social networking site across the tech giant's own products, including Windows 10 as well as Office, Outlook, and Word.

LinkedIn said in April that its professional social networking service had grown to reach 500 million users across 200 countries, with access to more than 10 million active job postings as well as business-related articles published on the site. Microsoft said earlier this year that integrating LinkedIn into its own products will allow Microsoft to mine valuable data from the social networking site's more than half a billion users.

