IBM Steps Up Fight Against Texas Bathroom Bill

Big Blue doesn't want anything to do with Texas' "bathroom bill."

IBM , in a show of force against what it calls " discriminatory legislation ," is taking out full page ads in the upcoming Sunday editions of The Dallas Morning News, San Antonio Express-News and Austin American-Statesman protesting the proposal, which would limit which restrooms transgender people can use.

In addition, the company is sending 20 employees, including senior vice president for human resources Diane Gherson and chief diversity officer Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, to the state capitol Tuesday to oppose the bill in person.

"As one of the largest technology employers in Texas, IBM firmly opposes any measure that would harm the state's LGBT+ community and make it difficult for businesses to attract and retain talented Texans," The Dallas Morning News quotes the ads as reading.

The bathroom bill didn't make it through the state legislature earlier this year, but Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month said he planned to call legislators back for a special session to address a number of issues, including the controversial bill.

IBM is just one of several tech giants who have opposed the bill. Google , Apple and Facebook have all pushed against the bill, as well as other issues that targeted transgender people. The company was equally vocal in its opposition of North Carolina's similar bill last year.