Retail
Search
Term Sheet5 Things to Know About the Failed FanDuel-DraftKings Merger
juiceroStartup Selling $400 Juicers Plans to Lower Prices and Cut 25% of Staff
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Texas Bathroom BillIBM Steps Up Fight Against Texas Bathroom Bill
shopping

Alfred Angelo Store Closures Lead to Widespread Bride Panic

Kate Samuelson
11:14 AM ET

The sudden closure of Alfred Angelo bridal stores across the U.S. has led to widespread panic and anger among brides who are waiting for dresses.

Around 10 out of 62 stores nationwide are thought to have closed their doors, amid reports that Alfred Angelo is filing for bankruptcy, NBC5 reports. This has not been confirmed by the company, which has not put out a statement or reassured customers still waiting on dresses and other bridal items.

Many people took to social media to express their disappointment and frustration with the news. "Alfred Angelo sounds like they won't honor the three bridesmaid dresses already ordered and paid for for [my] wedding," wrote Twitter user Danny Surman.

Ohio bride-to-be Amber McGraw said she didn't know how to describe the "sick feeling" she had paying "for a wedding dress I won't get." She added: "I'm getting married in 64 days and now have to look for a new dress and hope I find the money to pay for it #robbed."

And also on Twitter, Cassandra Gallego wrote: "Like to think I've been pretty zen through this wedding planning process but Alfred Angelo just turned me into bridezilla!"

Innovative competitors have began offering discounts to disgruntled customers with Alfred Angelo receipts, including the retailer David's Bridal.

TIME contacted Alfred Angelo for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE