Kellyanne Conway Just Used Flashcards to Teach Americans about ‘Collusion Delusion’

During an interview on Wednesday, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway used flashcards to emphasize that the Donald Trump campaign didn't collude with the Russians to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election.

“This is to help all the people at home. What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No. We don’t have that yet,” Conway said, while showing flashcards to the camera during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity. “I see illusion and delusion,” she said, while holding up large cards with the words written on them.

She continued:

"So, just so we’re clear everyone. Four words: Conclusion? Collusion. No. Illusion. Delusion. Yes,” she said. “I just thought we would have some fun with words. Sesame Grover’s word of the day."

Conway's appearance comes after Donald Trump Jr . revealed earlier this week that he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer last June after he was informed that the lawyer had damaging information about former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Conway's appearance served as a way to defend Donald Trump Jr.

Shortly after the interview, Conway's interview turned into the latest meme craze.