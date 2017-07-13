France Will Appeal a Ruling Favoring Google

The French government said on Thursday it would appeal against a court ruling in Google's favor with regard to 1.1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in taxes.

"We will appeal this judgment in defense of the interests of the state," budget minister Gerald Darmanin said in answer to a parliamentary question on Wednesday's ruling.

The Paris administrative court said Google , the main business of U.S.-based Alphabet, was not liable for the tax demand, in line with a court adviser's recommendation made in June.