You Can Get Free Iced Tea at Starbucks on Friday

Starbucks has launched a new Teavana iced tea and for a limited time on Friday, customers can drink them for free.

The coffee chain is introducing its new tea line during its "Free Tea Friday" on July 14, which lasts for just an hour. Customers visiting Starbucks locations in North America can receive 12 fl. oz iced teas for free .

The new tea line offers flavors like pineapple black tea, peach citrus white tea, and strawberry green tea in a move that infuses green, white, or black tea with flavors from teas made from botanicals and fruit. Starbucks decided to infuse "tea with tea" to create an "enhanced, perfectly balanced taste," according to a statement .

“Freshly steeped botanicals have subtle flavors that don’t overpower the pure and simple notes of tea, which then have a chance to shine through,” said Starbucks product developer Megan Droz.

The "tea with tea" infusions were released on July 11 and will be available year-round.